Gareth Ainsworth ‘understands’ the frustration of Shrewsbury supporters

There were ugly moments at the end of Salop’s League One fixture against Burton Albion as they lost for the 23rd time this season.

The supporters voiced their opinions during the game as they chanted about director of football Micky Moore, and after too, as they vented their frustration toward the director's box at full-time.

Questions about the vociferous scenes were put to Ainsworth after the match.

"Fans are the heart of the club,” the boss responded. “Fans own this club. This is their club.

"This is their club, I tell you. I know the chairman has put a lot of money in and kept this club in a really good place. But fans will always be here.

"Fans will always be very important around the club, and they obviously have voiced their opinions.

"I understand it, so don't worry about it. I understand it.

"Don't think, should we or not? Yeah, voice your opinion. It's good to voice your opinion sometimes. It's good to get it off your chest.

"I tell that to my players. I do it. The fans did it Saturday and rightly so, because that wasn't good enough.

"And the boys can't hide, and I can't hide. I gave my all. They gave their all.

"That wasn't good enough, and we've come up short again. I'm a realist.”

Ainsworth made four changes to his Shrewsbury team for the clash against Burton, but it made little difference with the team scoring just once in the last six League One games.

He says they have got to find a way of making the club better.

He said: "We have got to improve this place whether it's by getting new ones in (players) or really improving what's here. I know I can do it, and I will do it, but I understand the frustration. Thanks for your support.

"Thanks for turning up in droves. Thanks for the ones who stayed behind and clapped because you know the effort's there. But also, don't mind me voicing your opinions.

"That's your right at a football game, and they certainly did."

Town have a long break now as they do not play for two weeks due to the international break. They were due to come up against Reading next weekend, but that was postponed due to call-ups in the opposition’s ranks.

Salop are next in action when they make the trip to league leaders Birmingham City a week on Saturday.