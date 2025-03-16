AFC Telford boss Kevin Wilkin has his say on battling victory over AFC Sudbury

The Bucks sit in second position on goal difference, tied with leaders Halesowen Town and third-placed Bedford Town on 63 points.

With just seven games left to play, Kevin Wilkin’s side is positioned for a final push and has some critical games on the near horizon, so the objective was to ensure they didn’t slip up against relegation-threatened AFC Sudbury.

“I thought we looked solid and were fairly well in control of the first period”, said Wilkin afterwards. “I thought we passed the ball really well in the first half, but we've had to keep pushing and squeezing to get the moment that's ended up dividing the teams for half time.

"It’s a great delivery from Jordan (Cranston), and Harry (Hawkins) shows that bit of desire to go and get in there, and I’m really pleased for him.”

After breaking down a stubborn Sudbury, the Bucks couldn’t push home their advantage in a second half in which it felt as though they didn’t quite have control.

With just one goal between the teams and Sudbury working hard for new manager Danny Laws, who only took the reins on Friday, there were some uneasy moments until Matty Stenson made the game safe in the 90th minute.

“I think, in the second half, there are moments where, in possession, we've got to do better with the ball," added Wilkin. "We've got to be a little bit stronger in certain situations and because we weren't, we kind of gave Sudbury some encouragement there to keep coming at us.

"They worked really hard today and had a right go at us, as teams always do when they come here.

"Keeping a clean sheet was massive for us. They had corners and long throws that they put on us, which do ask questions of you, but the fact we stayed together, organised and were brave in certain moments was pleasing.”

Kettering, the long-time division leaders, have faltered since exiting the FA Cup after a televised humdinger against Doncaster Rovers in December and have slipped to fourth, albeit with a game in hand and just two points adrift of the leading trio.

Victory at Alvechurch on Tuesday could mean the Bucks will be facing the league leaders on Saturday; however, the possibility is there to strike a blow that could significantly boost the Bucks’ hopes while wounding the Poppies.