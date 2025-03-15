Wolves boss delighted with vital victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Victory on Saturday afternoon was another big step towards Wolves avoiding the drop, as they condemned Saints to more misery at the bottom of the Premier League.

Pereira is determined to secure definitive safety as soon as possible after opening up a nine-point gap at the bottom.

But he is adamant that Wolves must not be complacent before it is mathematically impossible for them to be relegated.

"I will not be relaxed because this is the first step to a surprise and we don't want to have bad sleep," Pereira said.

"Sometimes I cannot sleep well because this club doesn't deserve relegation.

"The people of this club, the supporters of this club, nobody deserves relegation.

"That's why I'm feeling this with my heart and because it's a project I want to take with both hands.

"Of course (I will sleep better after the win)."

Wolves failed to cash in on their chances at 2-0 before Southampton found a way back into the game.