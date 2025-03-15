TNS eye latest piece of silverware as they prepare for Welsh Cup last four

The last four clash between TNS and Cambrian, who are currently seventh in the JD Cymru South, takes place at Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue ground tomorrow (12.45pm).

Saints will be looking to further extend the club's impressive winning run of 13 games in all competitions.

The last match played by the Park Hall side that did not end in a TNS victory was on December 19 when they lost 3-2 against Celje in Slovenia in their final league phase fixture in the Uefa Conference League.

Looking ahead to his side’s Welsh Cup semi-final against Cambrian United, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: "We’ve done all our homework and due diligence. We’ll give them the respect they’re due.

"They’ve got themselves to the semi-final of the biggest club competition in domestic Welsh football, so obviously credit where credit’s due, so it won’t be an easy game.”

Saints have progressed to this stage of the Welsh Cup with wins over Llangollen Town, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Colwyn Bay and Airbus UK Broughton.

TNS reached last year’s Welsh Cup final, but were beaten by Connah’s Quay Nomads at Newport County’s Rodney Parade ground, which will also host this season’s final.

Nomads, just like Saints, are also through to this season’s last four and will face Llanelli Town in today's first semi-final at Aberystwyth.