Stoppage time goals enough for AFC Telford United against Sudbury
Harry Hawkins bagged his first goal for Telford and Matty Stenson his 24th of the season as the Bucks beat AFC Sudbury 2-0.
Published
It was a tale of stoppage times - as the Bucks struck in both the first and second half.
In first half added on time, a ball into the near post was headed home from close range by the Bucks youngster.
There were chances that came and went in the second period - but with the game in the balance they wrapped it up in second half stoppage time.
And it was a familiar face, as a delivery from the right found the marksman who headed home to wrap up the victory.