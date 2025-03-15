Shrewsbury have 'defied the odds' in League One - as Gareth Ainsworth hopes for 'fairytale'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop, who were promoted back to the third tier ten years ago, have, aside from two standout campaigns, spent the majority of those seasons in League One, battling for survival.

They have done that under the backdrop of reportedly having one of the lowest budgets in the division - while the resources among other top League One clubs have risen dramatically.

Currently big spenders Wrexham and Birmingham City are two of the top sides in the division, but in years gone by the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have also been top of the third tier finance table.

And Gareth Ainsworth, whose Salop side are now eleven points adrift from safety and staring at relegation back to League Two, insists the club have defied the odds over the last decade.

However, he feels with the resources now in the division, the 'balance has tipped' for a club like Salop.