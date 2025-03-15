John Swift contract view as renewed West Brom form could raise tough end of season question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 29-year-old playmaker had endured an indifferent season at Albion under former boss Carlos Corberan, and found himself in and out of the side.

However, since the arrival of Tony Mowbray in January, Swift has been a regular fixture in the side and among Mowbray's comments in press conferences.

Right from his initial unveiling, Mowbray talked about the former Reading man, questioning why a player of his talent had not regularly been among the Albion starting line-up.

His words and his influence seemed to have made an impact on the midfielder - who has featured in eight of Mowbray's first ten games in charge.

Five of those appearances have come from the start, and all of his three goals for Albion this season have been under Mowbray.

There has been a noticeable impact on Swift, not just with his goals but in his performances and his influence on games under the new manager.