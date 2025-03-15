Gareth Ainsworth outlines Shrewsbury Town 'fear' after 'criminal' defending in latest defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The defeat, which was Salop’s sixth in their last seven third-tier matches, saw them once again come up short against relegation rivals.

This time, it was Burton Albion who got the better of Ainsworth’s side as they won 2-0 in Shropshire - Town now find themselves 14 points from League One safety with just nine matches left in the campaign.

Both goals came from dead ball scenarios, and the boss bemoaned his team’s defending.

“First of all, it is two set pieces,” the head coach said.

“We have conceded from two set plays, and that for me, is criminal.

“It is a big part of League One and Two set plays.

“You can't win games if you can't defend your set pieces, and we didn't defend our set pieces in the last two or three games now.

“We've looked susceptible to goals, and then at the other end, we don't seem to believe we're going to score from a set piece. That's frustrating."

The last game before Ainsworth came in as Salop head coach, was the reverse fixture against Burton, which Shrewsbury lost 2-0.

The fact the game finished by the same scoreline this time around also frustrates him.

He said: “Unfortunately, that's a poor result, and it feels like we haven't moved on at all.

“We'd got beat 2-0 by Burton just before I came in, now we have been beaten 2-0 by Burton again.

“There was no fear in some of these big games. But I thought we showed too much of a negative mindset, and I'm like, take the shackles off.

"Go for it boys. There is nothing to lose. No one is going to tell you off for having a go."

Goals from Rumarn Burrell and Terence Vancooten were enough to give Gary Bowyer’s side the victory in Shropshire.

“There's a fear factor coming in now," the boss continued.

“I can feel it in the boys and I've got to try and alleviate that.

“They are feeling the pressure, I know that, I can see it. Some of them haven't been in this position, there are some young boys in there.

“I want to try and give the message of no fear and good body language. We've got nothing to lose, we've got absolutely nothing to lose.

“They look like they're playing a little bit within themselves and a bit careful at times. I want them to take the safety catch off, we've got nothing to lose.

“There were one or two moments in the game where I thought we could have been much better.

“It's the fear thing where it restricts you then, where I'm thinking get in that challenge or put your head there or go mark and risk and get higher in the pitch.

“I think if we got the first goal today, it's a different game. I think the belief comes back then, but it's those moments. And as soon as we conceded, the boys looked like they were defeated.

“That's really disappointing because I was giving everything to the end on the touchline. I want them to follow. I want them to go, all right, nothing to lose.”