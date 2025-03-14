Will Lankshear has Championship qualities - a prolonged loan move could benefit West Brom & Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 6ft 3 centre forward arrived at Albion during the window - with the club in need of a striker following an injury to Josh Maja.

Albion, who were already on the lookout for a forward before Maja was ruled out for a number of months, then completed a deadline day swoop for Championship goal machine Adam Armstrong.

The move for Armstrong has hit Lankshear's game time, with the striker being limited mainly to appearances from the bench, with his only start coming in the 1-1 draw away at Millwall.

It will have no doubt been a tad frustrating for the highly rated youngster, who Spurs spent £2m on when they took him to London from Sheffield United.

Lankshear, regarded as one of the best young forwards in his age group in the country, has already flirted with the first team set up at Spurs, featuring in European games earlier this season.