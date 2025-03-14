West Brom blow ahead of England under 21 Hawthorns fixture - but Walsall keeper makes squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies winger, who tops the assist charts in the Championship, was handed his first under 21 cap earlier this season, and followed it up with a first goal in a win over Austria.

Last month it was announced that the under 21s would be heading to The Hawthorns for a a friendly match with Portugal on March 24 - the first international fixture at Albion for a number of years.

Baggies fans were waiting to see whether Fellows, who has been a key player since breaking into the first team squad, would be included by under 21 boss Lee Carsley.

However, the wide man, who has two caps to his name, was not included in the squad for the game at The Hawthorns, and a clash with France.

Fellows' debut call up to the under 21 set up in September came Ben Futcher was in charge of the side - with Carsley placed in interim charge of the senior squad.

However, the current under 21 boss has been spotted at The Hawthorns this season - and was in the stands recently to cast an eye over the young star.

Elsewhere, Walsall loanee goalkeeper Tommy Simkin was named in the squad by Carsley, alongside Aston Villa's Samuel Iling-Junior, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Former Villa youngster Jaden Philogene and Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield were also named in the squad.