Vitor Pereira focused on Wolves' fortunes ahead of Southampton test

Wolves travel to face the Premier League's bottom club with an opportunity to extend their six-point gap to the drop zone.

And Pereira is adamant that he does not look at how the bottom three are performing as he focuses on securing Wolves' top flight future.

"I cannot control it, we must look for ourselves," the head coach said.

"That's why when I say that I don't care about the other teams, honestly, my focus is my team, because I want to be consistent.

"I want to see my team playing in our way, better with the ball. We need to improve and with the ball we need tranquillity.

"We need to get points, after the points I believe that we can play at a better level.