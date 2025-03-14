Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury v Burton predicted XI amid three changes

The Shrewsbury Town head coach will have had his thinking cap on this week as he tries to pick a starting XI for the visit of Burton Albion. 

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Callum Stewart of Shrewsbury Town

It was a tough weekend for the Shropshire side last time out as they were easily beaten by their relegation rivals Exeter - Ollie Westbury has predicted his team for the clash against the Brewers. 

Aaron Pierre is available to Ainsworth and I would expect him to come straight back into the team. Personally, I think George Nurse has done pretty well in his absence, but he is the most likely man to be dropped. 

Similar stories
Most popular