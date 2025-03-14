Shrewsbury v Burton predicted XI amid three changes
The Shrewsbury Town head coach will have had his thinking cap on this week as he tries to pick a starting XI for the visit of Burton Albion.
It was a tough weekend for the Shropshire side last time out as they were easily beaten by their relegation rivals Exeter - Ollie Westbury has predicted his team for the clash against the Brewers.
Aaron Pierre is available to Ainsworth and I would expect him to come straight back into the team. Personally, I think George Nurse has done pretty well in his absence, but he is the most likely man to be dropped.