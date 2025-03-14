Shrewsbury Town squad fitness latest ahead of Burton visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have scored just one goal in their last five third-tier outings and they are winless in seven as they head into the clash at the Croud Meadow.

How is Shrewsbury’s squad looking for the clash?

They will be without top scorer John Marquis for the visit of Burton, a side in desperate need of a win - they trail 20th-placed Peterborough United by six points, and Posh have a game in hand.

Marquis is set to serve the final game of his three-match suspension after the red card he picked up just 13 seconds into the match at the Weston Homes Stadium a few weeks back.