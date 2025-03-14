Prince William's Aston Villa conversations with Thomas Tuchel explained after England squad announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Prince of Wales has been a regular at Villa Park - with his support for the club stretching back to his childhood.

The Villa fan, who is also president of the Football Association, has played a big role within the organisation and met with new boss Thomas Tuchel prior to his appointment as the new national team manager.

Tuchel unveiled his first England squad on Friday for upcoming qualifiers against Albania and Latvia - with Marcus Rashford recalled following an impressive start to his loan spell at Villa Park.

'To push him': Thomas Tuchel reveals reason behind Aston Villa loanee Marcus Rashford's England recall



Ezri Konsa and Morgan Rogers were also part of a Villa trio named in the squad - while striker Ollie Watkins was left out after picking up an injury in midweek.

Tuchel explained how he has met the Prince on two occasions since his appointment - with the Villa fan pushing hard for some of the club's star players to be included.

He said: "I met his Royal Highness once during a match and then had another meeting in Windsor Castle.

"He was nothing but impressive, the way he speaks, how emotional he supports Aston Villa and of course the national team is so impressive.

"It was so nice to speak with him about football, he has a strong opinion and was pushing hard for the Aston Villa players.

"That was not needed because we admire them a lot, and what is happening there in the club."