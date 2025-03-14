Non-league previews: Telford Town not taking title for granted

Town have been top of the West Midlands League Premier Division since mid-August and have set themselves up for a successful run-in according to Boswell, despite conceding two late goals to draw 2-2 with second-placed FC Darlaston last weekend.

Telford - who won 6-0 at Stourport Swifts Development in midweek - will be looking for the first of the two wins they need from their final four games when they travel to Tipton Town on Saturday (3pm).

Boswell: “Eight points, that's their (Darlaston’s) best case scenario if they win their games in hand, and they've got some tough ones.

“Darlaston have still got to go to Pelsall Villa Colts, I think they've still got to go to Tipton, they have to play third-placed Bustleholme who they drew with last week.

“So, they've got a really tough run-in, notwithstanding, you know, we've got some tough games, but it does put us now I would say in a fairly strong position.

“I think it puts us, not in an unassailable position, but a very strong position."

Against Darlaston, Andrew Nicol bagged a brace for the Ams. The 37-year-old put Telford 2-0 up on his birthday, before a tough refereeing decision and a late equaliser left the title favourites feeling like two points had been lost.

Boswell said: “We started really brightly, got an early goal from a set piece, which is great. Something we set up before the game. Got into a 2-0 lead and we had a bit of an unfortunate decision go against us really, which really brought them back in the game.

“They got a late equaliser but, all told, probably two points lost in terms of performance because I thought we were pretty sharp and pretty much at it.

“But overall, with Bustleholme losing and us preventing Darlaston from taking the points, it ends up being a point gained, so we're pretty happy with it and it really protects our lead at the top of the table."

Ahead of Tipton, Boswell added: “I mean we're looking pretty good. We've got a couple of little niggles and a couple of illnesses, but the illnesses now seem to be clearing up and anyway,

“I'm pretty sure we'll all be right for Saturday.”

Whitchurch Alport need to beat out-of-form Brocton to keep their Midland League Premier Division play-off hopes alive, while Shifnal Town host Stourport Swifts. A win for Shifnal could move them to within four points of league leaders Lichfield City.

AFC Bridgnorth have a tough task in Midland One, as they travel to fourth-placed Coton Green to further solidify their place outside the relegation zone. They are currently 10 points clear of danger.

Shawbury United feature in a Friday night North West Counties League fixture (8pm), as they travel to Division One South leaders Winsford United.

Having climbed off the foot of the table by beating Barnton 1-0, they travel to the title favourites five points from safety.

Ludlow Town host play-off hopefuls Abingdon United in Hellenic League Division One.