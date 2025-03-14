Marcus Rashford recalled as Aston Villa trio named in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad - but forward left out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The on loan Manchester United forward has not featured for the national team for 12 months - having last played for his country in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024.

His omission coincided with Rashford's troubles at Old Trafford - and this season found himself being publically critisised by manager Ruben Amorim.

But Villa captured the forward on loan in January, and he has had an impressive start to life at Villa Park - which has now led to an England recall as Tuchel named his first squad since being appointed,ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

The forward has been called up to the squad alongside Aston Villa team-mates Ezri Konsa and Morgan Rogers.

Tuchel told England's YouTube channel: “Marcus is on a good way. We were convinced this was now the right time to push him with this nomination.

“He had a huge impact lately in the matches of Aston Villa. I was delighted to see his effort against the ball, his effort to be the best team-mate possible, his consistent energy in defence.

“There is no doubt about his talent, his quality but to see him be so decisive and so involved, physically involved, gave me the impression it is the right moment to call him up and give him the extra push that he stays on that path.”

Rogers was handed his first England cap earlier this season - when he was named in the squad by interim boss Lee Carsley for clashes against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

It was predicted that Villa may have had four names in the squad - but Ollie Waktins has been left out by the new German boss.

The Villa striker, who has bagged 14 goals in all competitions this season, went off injured in Villa's Champions League win over Club Brugge in midweek.

Full England squad -

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders:

Marc Guehi, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards:

Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane