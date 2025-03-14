Injury revealed as Wolves boss defends striker's form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Norwegian was spotted with a heavily bandaged hand and wrist as he struggled against Everton's physical defenders in the 1-1 draw last time out.

Pereira has now revealed the extent of Larsen's injury and said the forward found it difficult to fend off opposition players due to the pain.

"I must say something to defend Larsen," the head coach said.

"Two days before the match he broke his hand - a bone in his hand. He played with protection.

"For a striker, if you don't have your hands to play, it's a big problem.

"We played with him and he tried his best.

"Now, he's better because he doesn't feel too much pain.