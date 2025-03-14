Bowls round-up: Final chance in Bandit Bowls series

Sunday’s round 20 at Adderley is the last chance for bowlers to pick up enough points to secure a place in the top 40 of the final table that will ensure a spot in the big money finals day on March 30.

All 13-up round robin group winners earn 25 points - and there were 22 of them last weekend when Shrewsbury club Greenfields hosted round 19 which attracted 93 entries.

County No.1 Callum Wraight was one of them and now looks set to retain the title of series points table champion, staying clear of fellow group winners Craig Jones, Daz Fielding, Dave James and Alan Boulton.

Ade Jennings, Chris Makin, promoter Jamie Brookes, James Blair, Jan Wakefield, series newcomer Peter Spragg and Adrian Owens were all successful at Greenfields and now look sure to finish in the top 40.

And Kerry Dance, Chris Dodds, David Cunningham and Joe Dicken were also table toppers to boost their grand finals hopes.

Other round robin stars were Ian Howell, Tomos Williams, Meurig Davies, Nick Marshall, Michael Wright and Jack Williams.

Saturday’s Bandit Bowls one-dayer sees a quickfire return to Meole Brace for a 9am start, the same venue having attracted 26 entries last weekend.

Open competitions get started

The chance to see some of the biggest names in crown green bowls in action in Shropshire arrives this weekend.

No less than three open competitions get started with qualifying tomorrow and Sunday, with the new £4,000 Adderley Open the headline act.

The first session in the Champion of Champions qualifier is Saturday night from 6pm with delighted promoter Jack Hazeldine declaring: “What a cracking line-up for the first week of our competition as some big names take to the stage straight away. “

They include Shropshire king Callum Wraight, Derby star Dan Petcher, Lee Johnstone, Glynn Storer, Welsh ace Andy Armstrong, Premier League big gun Scott Simpson and Darrell Handley of Mid Shropshire champions Shifnal.

There’s plenty of quality too in the qualifiers of the £2,575 Edgmond Open Saturday and Sunday at 10am and 2.30pm, while both days see the opening sessions in the £1,280 Shifnal Open – scheduled to have been played at Bicton – both with 6.45pm starts.

Stockton return

Stockton’s return to the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League after a five-year absence is done and dusted.

The village club based at Norton beside the A442 to Bridgnorth were a first division side before withdrawing after the 2019 season.

And their application to rejoin was rubber stamped at the league’s March executive meeting as they and Donnington Wood B were approved to play in three Friday night divisions of 12 teams apiece.

Sir John Bayley E and Allscott Heath F are the new recruits to the three Monday divisions while 13 teams will contest the Dennis Lewis Thursday Division, Bowring B are newcomers to the nine-strong Afternoon Division and Allscott B replaced Donnington Wood in the four singles-two doubles Saturday Division.

“Match will rise by 10p to 70p across the board and the officers were mandated to determine the prize money based on the guidelines used before the pandemic,” said a league spokesman.

Entries for the Harris Cup and Ashton Cup are now being taken and the finalised competition dates for 2025 were approved by the meeting.

Seven-up for Ludlow League

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it is the approach for the Ludlow Bowling League this year.

“It’s the same seven teams as last year and all running much the same way!” said league secretary Steve Burmingham after the pre-season meeting held at Burway BC.

“The opening two thirds will be the league season and the final third the Handicap Cup.

“With Ludlow Castle hosting two Thursday night concerts in late July, the decision was made that the league fixtures would run from April 24 to July 10 and the Knockout Cup part would run from July 31 to September 4.

“Hendra Healthcare remain as league sponsor for the upcoming season and the banners they have ordered for all clubs will be delivered before the start of the season.”

The first competition is the veterans and junior singles day at Cleobury Mortimer on Saturday, May 31, but there will be no junior inter-league entry again due to lack of under-18 bowlers and there are doubts about senior and veteran team entries.