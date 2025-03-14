AFC Telford boss encouraged by new signing

The right-footed defender joined the club from Barwell last month and had to wait for his chance in the side, prior to last weekend’s surprise appearance in the Bucks’ starting XI.

And despite dropping trusted full back Ellis Myles to favour Fridye-Harper, as well as last season’s Player of the Season Orrin Pendley, Wilkin insisted there were no eyebrows raised by his team selection within the dressing room.

“I was really pleased with Jahdahn,” he began. “He came in and was certainly our man of the match and possibly man of the match overall I would say, which on your debut is really encouraging.”

On the two defenders dropping out of the side, Wilkin said: “Orrin and Ellis were absolutely sound with it.

“They’re both experienced enough now to know that changes can be made, and I’d emphasise it wasn’t pointing a finger in any way at them for us conceding the goals we have done.

“They understood it and were more than willing to put something into the day and the game.

“That’s what I hope to get from any player that’s left out of the side. I want everyone to understand that the decisions we make are with the intention of getting a positive outcome from the game.”

And does Telford’s recent business in the transfer market mean more changes are afoot? The Bucks boss admitted that could certainly be a possibility.

“I would think so, but it’ll always depend on the nature of the game and the position that we’re in within it,” he explained. “The character and effort that the players continued to show was fantastic and was definitely a major plus for us.”