Women's round-up: Kingscott is thrilled to be back with Shrewsbury Town

Salop overcame Coundon Court 6-2 thanks to two Katie Doster efforts, an Alicia Robinson penalty and a further goal each from Kimberly Bebbington, Eva Stanley and Madison Jones.

But Town were just as happy with the return of Kingscott as they were the results.

“It’s good to be back and playing football,” said Kingscott after her name was on the team sheet for the first time since her spell away.

Shrewsbury’s director Leanne Rimmer said she was ‘thrilled’ to have the player rejoin them, adding: “Toni is an experienced and a quality addition to the team.”

Elsewhere, The New Saints were defeated 2-1 by Briton Ferry Llansawel on Sunday in the Adran Welsh Premier League.

The result means TNS sit bottom of the table after Wrexham’s 2-1 over Cardiff saw them go above them.

Albrighton secured a 2-1 victory over Doveridge in the Staffordshire Premier League - goals came from Dami Onafowokan and Rachel Hazle within the last 20 minutes of the second half.

Whitchurch Alport also gained three points after a convincing 5-1 win against Milton United.

Sophie Barker, Lauren Jones and Julia Urbanczyk were among the scorers, as well as Mia Washington, who bagged a brace.

The side remain in third and, with two games in hand over the two teams above, they could still push for the title.

Allscott Heath took a trip to Great Wyrley, where they thrashed their hosts 9-0 in the Staffordshire Women’s Vase group stages.

Chloe White and Isabell both Foxon scored a brace, with Poppy Birt, Lauren Hamer, Shaunte Mthethwa, Evie Slater and Chelsea Simpson also getting on the scoresheet.

Rebecca Williams got the only goal of the game as Broseley edged out Shawbury United 1-0 in the Shropshire Super League.

Ellesmere Rangers picked up three points against SAHA FC after their 6-2 win.

Goals from Venus Neary, Sophie Bayliss, Felicity Townsend, Chloe Williams and Katelyn Tilston secured a win for the home side, with Aloma Lins scoring the consolation goals for her side.

A 7-0 win for Mereside against Bridgnorth Spartans puts them five points above bottom-of-the-league Newport, who lost 7-1 to Dawley Town.

Telford Town’s goalless draw against league leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers keeps them in the top four with four games in hand over the front-runners.

Worthern Juniors slotted seven past Prees Club, keeping third place in the league.

There were three braces that came from Charlotte Jones, Olivia Jones and Mollie Lenc, with Phoebe Bright also hitting the back of the net.