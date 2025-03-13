Why the Carlos Corberan way still has a place in Tony Mowbray's new West Brom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When Mowbray arrived at Albion earlier this year, he was quick to praise the work done by the Spaniard prior to his departure on Christmas Eve.

The new Albion boss pointed out the positives in what the old chief had done, in making Albion a solid side, one that was hard to beat, as they rose from the relegation zone to the play-offs under his stewardship.

In his unveiling Mowbray touched on the importance of not completely ripping up what Corberan had put in place, the good habits of his way of playing - while also trying to release his forward players and give them a freedom to play.

I think most people realised it wasn't going to happen overnight - and that has been the case.