Vitor Pereira makes Wolves summer transfer claim

After selling Pedro Neto last summer, Wolves made a late attempt to replace him with Carlos Forbs, but the 20-year-old has struggled to impact the Premier League.

As a result, Wolves have been left short of fast forwards that are strong in one-v-one situations and Pereira is keen to bring in different options when the transfer window opens.

"I think it's about individual skills," Pereira said when asked about his attacking talents and why Wolves have not been awarded a penalty all season.

"Maybe next season we need to think about players one against one, players that can create something in one against one.

"I think we have one or two with this profile."