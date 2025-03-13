Southampton expecting injury boost ahead of Wolves clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ivan Juric's side took the lead against Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend when Will Smallbone struck before half-time.

But the Saints ultimately lost the game 3-1 following a Darwin Nunez equaliser and two penalties from Mohamed Salah.

Bednarek was forced off after 20 minutes of the fixture when he clashed heads with team-mate Ryan Manning.

The defender underwent a concussion check with the medical team before staggering off the pitch.

But the Polish international is due to be available to face Wolves on Saturday after the six-day concussion protocol, which includes a two-day rest period.

Head coach Juric said: "They told me there is a six-day rule but he will be ready for the next game.

"They told me immediately that he had to go off. We will see how he is. I thought Armel Bella-Kotchap did well again."

The Saints sit rock bottom of the Premier League with nine points from 28 games.

They have now lost their last four consecutive top flight fixtures after a 2-1 win over relegation rivals Ipswich in early February.

But that game is the only one in their last 11 where they have picked up any points, as they look certain to drop back down to the Championship.

Southampton have only picked up four points since Wolves appointed Vitor Pereira in December, while Wolves have gained 14 points from those 12 games and now sit six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Saints sacked Russell Martin in December following their 5-0 defeat to Spurs and quickly moved to appoint Juric on an 18-month contract.

But the 49-year-old has been unable to change the club's fortunes as they struggle at the bottom of the division.