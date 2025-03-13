Mikey Johnston expresses West Brom 'disappointment' and highlights unique Tony Mowbray quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fans had little hope that the Republic of Ireland flyer would return following his blistering loan spell that helped propel Albion into the Championship play-offs last season.

But late in the window, it emerged Johnston was on his way back as Albion completed a £3m move for the winger to bring him back to The Hawthorns.

By the end of the summer, Johnston's arrival along with a prudent summer of recruitment had left West Brom's squad stacked with talent and depth, and they started with five wins from six.

But form became indifferent under Carlos Corberan, with Albion floating around the edge of the play-offs following ten wins in eleven games.

Albion's objectives earlier in the season were to be in the play-offs come May and they are on track for that. But Johnston and the Albion squad have been left with a tinge of disappointment in how the season has gone, given the talent they have in the ranks.

He explained: "Truth be told, we're a bit disappointed about how the season's gone because I feel our squad is more than good enough to get promoted and our actually squad depth and quality is mental.

"Guys like KG, who played so well at the start of the year, haven't been starting as regularly recently and the competition for places is unbelievable.

"I feel like we're picking up a bit of form now so for us now it's about getting a couple of wins on the bounce under our belts, but that is another thing we're frustrated about, not getting those consecutive wins more often this season.

"We went on that run when we drew so many matches in a row and we should have picked up a lot more points in that time, so we feel as if we should be a bit higher up the table.

"But now we need to make sure we're in the play-offs and do what is required to cement ourselves there."

Albion have failed to string back to back wins together since that opening run earlier in the season - but still sit fifth in the table having undergone a mid season change, as Tony Mowbray returned to the club to replace Corberan.

After putting his mark on the Albion side, Mowbray's idea for a free flowing, attacking style of football now seems to be working on his players, who have now gone five games unbeaten, including draws at Leeds and Burnley.

And Johnston is relishing being one of the key attackers in Mowbray's side, with the winger praising the Baggies chief for possessing a unique quality he hasn't experience in other managers he has played for.

He added: "The managers I've had in my career, I haven't always been able to go in and talk to them on a personal level.

"He (Mowbray) is probably a bit more old school in that sense, but his ideas about football are the same as all the other managers I've had before.

"He wants to attack, he wants to play attacking football, the football I want as well, so obviously I want to be one of the ones that is driving that mentality."