‘I’d kick my own team-mate’ - Gareth Ainsworth on Shrewsbury’s attitude to defending

The Salop head coach was incredibly disappointed with the display his side put in against Exeter last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Gary Caldwell’s team in Devon.

With 30 points still available to play for, Shrews have not mathematically been relegated to League Two, but they will need a miracle, in the shape of at least seven wins out of their last 10, to stay up.

Saturday’s defeat was their fifth in their last six outings, and the Salop boss says it is an attitude to defending the players need, revealing he would have kicked his own team-mate to clear the ball during his career.