Bowls round-up: Ifton crowned the winter wonders

The Miners from St Martins, near Oswestry, finished top of the Bradley Winter League – despite losing their last fixture on the artificial green on Thursday night.

“Congratulations to Ifton Miners for winning the league for the second year running, third time overall,” said a Bradley club spokesman.

“They were unbeaten all season until their final match, losing out 4-2 (112-104 on aggregate) to runners-up Gladstone.

“Congratulations also to Ifton's Clay Flattley for topping the singles averages, winning 19 out of 21 games, and also to Simon Tyler & Ian Jones of Ifton who topped the pairs averages.”

Tina Mannering, the deputy mayor of Wrexham, presented all the trophies and prize money.

Change in venue

Another open bowls competition in Shropshire has switched venues.

The new four-man team knockout that was due to be played at Telford’s Sir John Bayley Club later this month will now go ahead at Newport.

“I have had to move it from the Bayley as they didn't want players practicing the bottom green and wanted it that week (March 24-28) for practice themselves,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

“Thankfully, I have been able to secure the use of Newport’s No.2 green for the competition, which I am extremely grateful for – and I’m also grateful to 12 of the 14 teams entered that have remained in the competition.”

Burroughs also had to move a new open singles that was due to start at Bicton this coming weekend to Shifnal due to issues with the Shrewsbury village club’s green.

Meanwhile, promoter Nathan Lacey reports that half of the 64 places in the new £1,500 Shifnal Open in June and July have been snapped up and there are just a handful of vacancies left in the one-day Open 32 at Whitchurch League club Shavington on Saturday, March 29, contact is Adam Bloor on 07467 537891.

Medical emergency form

Three Shropshire veterans bowling leagues are urging all players to carry a medical emergency form.

Officers of the Shrewsbury and Market Drayton senior citizens and Whitchurch Over-60s leagues made the plea ahead of the fast approaching 2025 season, the form listing any medical conditions and medication taken.

“This form is for bowlers to fill in, place in an envelope and keep in their bowls bag at all times,” said Shrewsbury chief Chris Kershaw.

“If a bowler suffers a medical emergency whilst at a match, the form can be handed to a first responder/paramedic at the scene.”

County President Simon Fullard, speaking on behalf of the two North Shropshire leagues, added: “Please captains, encourage your team members to carry the form in their bowls bags – it could save their life.”