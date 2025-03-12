'We want our names in history': John McGinn already eyeing next step as Aston Villa set up PSG tie

Villa cruised into the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 42 years - as they backed up a 3-1 win away at Club Brugge with a 3-0 home victory in the second leg.

Ian Maatsen and another double from super sub Marco Asensio secured Villa's passage into the quarter-finals, where they will now face French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

McGinn knows how tough it is going to be to overcome one of the tournament favourites - but explained how he and his team mates want to make history and go further in the competition.

But he also underlined the importance of making sure they return to European football next season - with Villa currently sitting eighth in the Premier League after an indifferent run of form.

He said: "We are getting towards the end of the season and we have a few gears to go up, and it gets no harder than PSG over two legs.

"It will be a brilliant occasion here and a tough first leg, but we have more important games to come before that.

"PSG have been frightening over two legs, it is going to be tough but we are in the quarter finals of the Champions League and you cannot ask for more.

"We've got a chance to go to Wembley in the FA Cup, and our form in the league hasn't been great.

"It is important to win there because it is still open, and we want to enjoy more nights like this next season and it is not easy.

"We want an exciting end to the season and to make the most of it.

"PSG is going to be even more, I think we are giving fans experiences they will remember for ever, it will be the first last 16 match here for over 40 years, so we want to write our names into history. It is a special night and one we will remember forever."

Villa were given a leg up in their clash against Brugge, who had Kyriani Sabbe sent off after 16 minutes for hauling down Marcus Rashford.

It took until the second half for Villa to break down the stubborn visitors - as January signing Asensio came off the bench to net another double and take his tally to seven goals.

McGinn pointed the 'world class' quality Villa have to change games, and believes the squad is only going to get stronger in the coming weeks.

He added: "We let ourselves down in the first half tonight, they were a good side and showed it even when they were down to ten men.

"We re-grouped at half time and were lucky Marco came off the bench to put in a performance like that, it was brilliant.

"Over the two legs we deserved to get through.

"We have had a lot of injuries but the squad is getting stronger, look at the bench, we can bring on world class players when we need them."