The New Saints are just one point from record-extending title

Saints made it 11 league victories in a row by beating Caernarfon Town 2-0 under the lights at Park Hall on Tuesday night.

Craig Harrison’s side, now 15 points clear as leaders, could be champions again as early as tomorrow night (Friday) if second-placed Penybont fail to win their home game against Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Saints will take a break from their league campaign this weekend when they face Cambrian United in the JD Welsh Cup semi-final at Aberystwyth on Sunday.

An own goal from Phil Mooney, followed by a late second for the hosts from substitute Sion Bradley, ensured TNS delivered three more league points against Caernarfon to continue their winning run.

Reflecting on the strong position TNS have at the top of the table, assistant manager Chris Seargeant said: “Almost there, yes, I think that’s all that matters at the moment, especially with how close we are now.

“A cup semi at the weekend as well, so that’s all that matters.”

TNS had to be patient against fifth-placed Caernarfon before they eventually took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half as Ryan Brobbel’s cross from the right was turned into his own net by Mooney.

Just like in the first half, Saints also struck in added on time in the second half to double their advantage.

A fine pass from Rory Holden released Bradley, signed last summer from Caernarfon, and he kept his cool to slot the ball past goalkeeper Ben Hughes to find the net against his former club.