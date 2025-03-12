Shrewsbury Town clash against Reading called off with new date arranged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The game, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 22, will not go ahead as planned after the visitors received three or more international call-ups.

It is the second time this season a game between Salop and the Royals has been called off for this reason, and the match will now be played on Tuesday, April 8, with a 7.45 kick-off.

Shrewsbury are back in league action this weekend when they play fellow third-tier strugglers Burton Albion.