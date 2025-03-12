Liam Dooley reveals what Shrewsbury Town want from new ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop entered a period of exclusivity with potential investors at the end of November last year - around the time Gareth Ainsworth was appointed as head coach.

More than three months down the line, that position remains unchanged, but Shrewsbury are still hopeful a deal can be completed.

Chairman Roland Wycherley has been in charge of the Shropshire club for almost three decades, and he has stated he wants to sell to someone who will take care of the club.

And speaking on a Business of Sport podcast, Dooley says investing in the squad is part of that.

He said: “Because of what we have talked about, in terms of what has been built, 24 acres of land, a beautiful stadium. They do not want someone to come in and asset strip that.

“There is then that sporting side. The fans want to see us succeed. I will say something from what I can talk about. The chairman was looking for someone who is not going to asset strip the place, but also, it's written into what they want to do is someone that must make a commitment to what they are going to invest in the squad.

“He (the chairman) wants to see the club do well. We want to succeed, he still wants to come here.

“Having had something for 29 years, and I kind of believe him, it is like selling one of his kids as he has been there that long.

“He wants to make sure that whoever he sells it to his the right person."

Salop are struggling at the bottom of League One with 10 games of their third-tier campaign remaining.