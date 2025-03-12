Gareth Ainsworth identifies one particular key struggle for Shrewsbury at Exeter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have been highly competitive since the former Wycombe manager was appointed as Shrews head coach back in November.

Even in games they have lost under the 51-year-old, they have given sides with big squads at the opposite end of the table a run for their money.

But, Ainsworth's team were far from their best in Devon on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by an Exeter side they are competing for League One survival with.

The boss was particularly disappointed with the way his players failed to deal with the Grecians’ energetic press, and he is adamant there is plenty to take from the game - even if it is not positive.

“We've got to review that,” he said. “We've got to look at it and point out there's plenty of learning from that game where other teams are going to probably deny space in behind because of George Lloyd's pace.

“That's one of our weapons. They denied it on Saturday, but then there's space in front there for people like Alex Gilliead, and your centre forwards to come off and receive the ball in the pockets and that.

“They pressed us high, so when we're playing around the back a little bit, they're pressing us, and we're thinking, let's play through the press. Let's not play across because then they can press you.

"These are things that I expect good players to know and to work out.

“I have got to show them I have got to teach them, and that is League One players.

“They need teaching. They need showing."

Salop will need to dust themselves off this weekend when they welcome Burton Albion to the Croud Meadow.