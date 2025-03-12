'Emotional' moment as Shropshire trio represent England

Ezea, Harvey Solley and George Lycett made their international competitive debuts for England Under-18 Schoolboys against Scotland.

Solley - who featured for Shifnal Town in the FA Cup this season - captained England and AFC Bridgnorth's Lycett scored a 30-yard volley in a 6-2 defeat, but Ezea was still proud of being able to represent his country.

The teenager, who plays centre-back for Ellesmere Rangers said: “It was when we were lining up, singing the national anthems and that - it was weird, I just felt like, emotional.

"I think it was because I was proud of myself, but yeah, it was weird to be fair - I can't believe it's real. It's an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to represent England.

“After that I was just focused, concentrating.”

It was a tough occasion for England, who lost the Centenary Shield clash at Greenock Morton's Cappielow Park, with Solley forced off through injury in the closing stages.

Ezea added: “I didn't, personally, I don't think I played the best, but that's what happens in football, you know?

“It's just stuff to learn from, which will make you a better player. So, I'm grateful for it, really.”

England's next game against title-holders Northern Ireland is in Truro on March 14 (7.30pm), before taking on Wales and the Republic of Ireland as well.

And Ezea - who previously played for Market Drayton Town - is ‘feeling confident’.

Ezea said: “Feeling confident, feeling good. Just excited, really, because it's going to be the first game on YouTube, and obviously the first home game.”

He had already played friendlies for the side ahead of the Scotland game, getting his first start against Independent Schools FA.

Describing his first call-up, Ezea added: “I was in the hospital car park because I got injured in the trial.

“I went in for a slide tackle. I got the ball, but then on the follow through one of the opposition players kicked my foot and then I bruised one of the metatarsals in my foot.

“I thought I'd be like more nervous. I was just calm really and, like, confident and just trying to enjoy the experience, you know?”