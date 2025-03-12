Bowls round-up: Armstrong can book his spot at finals night

Welsh star Andy Armstrong can book his ticket to finals night in the £4,000 Potteries Panel on Thursday night.

The Ifton bowler has two games in week seven of the competition as it moves from the artificial green at Bidduph to the grass one at Alsager, first meeting Aaron Jones and then Josh Towey.

Armstrong closed in on the top six who are guaranteed to feature in the grand finals on April 10 by beating Ian Simpson 25-17 last week.

But Alex Hassall (Shavington) lost 21-20 to Adam Jackson and needs win tonight against Mark Lunn and Darren Kerr to get back into the finals night picture.

Two left in title race

Only unbeaten Shifnal can deny Bylet the honour of being the first champions of the new winter bowling league in Shropshire.

With two games in hand worth a maximum of 40 points, Shifnal need 34 to deny the Bridgnorth club the title in the Allscott Heath league on the club’s artificial green.

But it won’t be easy for Shifnal as they have to take on an Allscott Avengers team currently second in the table on Friday before a game against big guns Wrockwardine Wood that needs to be played before the league’s presentation night on Friday, March 21.

Bylet are sitting pretty after beating Crusaders 20-4 (84-28 on aggregate) in their four singles clash on Monday night while the Wrockites saw off Edgmond 20-8 (84-44) 24 hours later.

Johnstown accepted

One new team but only two divisions is the way forward for the Malpas Senior Citizens Bowling League this year.

Johnstown B were accepted at the league’s AGM at Malpas Farmers BC when delegates voted 7-6 to play in two divisions rather than three.

Secretary Christine Quinlan said: “The league will revert to two divisions of 12 teams – starting on Wednesday, April 2 – and doubles knockout matches on neutral greens will be available as in 2023.”

Treasurer Richard Sheasby reported the league was on track to reduce its account balance to £2,000, which he believes is adequate for one of its size.