Wolves skipper 'believing' in Premier League survival

Vitor Pereira's side now have 10 games remaining of the campaign and have safety in their hands with a six point gap to 18th-placed Ipswich, alongside a superior goal difference.

And the skipper is determined to get the club over the line.

“Of course, we believe a lot," Semedo said.

"We have to show this belief when we step on the pitch, and it’s what we’re going to do.

"We have 10 more games to play, and we’re going to give everything of ourselves to make sure that Wolves stay in the Premier League.

“It’s a long way to go, we know we have to keep working hard, we have to keep coming to the pitch and giving 200 per cent, because that’s the only way to win games and to stay in the Premier League.”

Wolves put in a solid performance on the weekend to earn a point against Everton, with their sights now set on Southampton this weekend.

Pereira's side dominated the second half but were unable to force a winner, but still gained an advantage on the bottom three who all lost.

“A point is a point," he added.

"Obviously, we want three points, and we came to the game with a winning mentality, to try to win the game.

"We went from the first half at 1-1. We started losing the game and had to chase the game a little bit, but second half we did a really good job, we couldn’t score unfortunately, but it’s one point.

Marshall Munetsi of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Sometimes it’s a bit of luck, and we didn’t have it. We worked a lot, especially the second half, we tired to create and created a lot of chances, especially when Pablo (Sarabia) came on. He gave us a boost offensively, but we couldn’t score.

"We have an important game next and we’ll try to win that game as well.”

The point came courtesy of Marshall Munetsi's first Wolves goal, to equalise before half-time, as the midfielder finally broke his duck for the club.

Semedo said: “It was a very important goal for us and for himself as well, to give him some confidence.

"I think he’s doing really well, and I think the goal is something he deserves. Congratulations to him and I hope he’ll keep doing this work, scoring for us.”