"We're fighting for each other" - Wolves squad united in relegation battle

The winter signing has played a big part in Wolves starting to move away from the bottom three, with results at the weekend now opening up a six point gap to Ipswich.

Wolves showed plenty of character in the draw with Everton on Saturday and Munetsi says Vitor Pereira is demanding resilience and togetherness in the group.

"It's something the coach has instilled in the team," Munetsi said.

"He says if you look at the person to your right and left, they have to be confident enough that you will fight for them on the pitch.

"It's something the coach demands from us and when you spend so much time with these guys you end up loving each other and fighting for each other.

"It's something we saw on the pitch.