Shifnal Town, AFC Bridgnorth and Market Drayton success as Telford Town held - round-up

Second-placed Shifnal visited the Staffordshire hosts in third knowing a Brocton win would cut the gap to just a single point.

And things did not start according to plan for the away side as the Badgers' top scorer Reg Smith pounced to open the scoring after just 12 minutes at Silkmore Lane.

Connor Patterson's promotion hopefuls Shifnal responded admirably, though, with a stylish equaliser a little over 10 minutes later.

A ball over the top interested Josh Beamond and the Shifnal man sent an intelligent finish beyond the advancing Brocton goalkeeper.

An even contest remained on a knife-edge in a quieter second period before Shifnal's hero emerged from the bench at Town's time of need.

Kyle Byrne applied the pressure down the left flank to force an error and from there Need stayed composed to convert a cool finish for an important win. Shifnal trail leaders Lichfield, who were inactive, by seven points with a game in hand.

A Dudley Town player, left, closes down a Whitchurch crossing opportunity. Pic: Liam Pritchard

It was a disappointing afternoon for Whitchurch Alport, who missed the opportunity to close the gap on the play-offs above them as hosts Dudley Town ran out 2-1 winners.

It was the Black Country home side who instead put pressure on sixth-placed Alport above them. Whitchurch's Jack Loughran, on loan from Shrewsbury, opened the scoring just after the break before Dudley struck back twice. Alport trail the top five by 10 points but have three or four games in hand on some rivals.

They travel to third-placed Atherstone for a key clash on Tuesday night.

Dudley Town fight to keep visitors Alport clear of goal. Pic: Liam Pritchard

Action from Dudley's Town victory over Whitchurch Alport. Pic: Liam Pritchard

AFC Bridgnorth picked up an important victory in Division One to put 10 points between themselves and the drop zone.

The Meadow Men were 2-1 home winners over basement boys Paget Rangers at Crown Meadow having fought from behind.

Paget edged into the lead from the penalty spot in the first half but the hosts made their dominance count with an equaliser via a penalty of their own in the second period.

Bridgnorth maintained their improved run of results since the turn of the year with a second-half winner to provide more confidence the club will maintain their step six status for next season.

North West Counties First Division South action saw Market Drayton Town hit the goal trail with a 4-1 victory on the road at lowly Foley Meir.

Goals from Armando Wood and Isaac Shaw had the Gingerbread Men 2-0 up at half-time. Sam Finney made it three on the hour and despite a Foley consolation Shaw struck once more.

Boss Dan Dawson said: "It was a fantastic performance and one that has been building for a while now. We worked so hard, kept our shape and played through our shape to cause Foley so many problems.

"The score was 4-1 but I think that flattered them, it could've been more if we were more ruthless in the penalty box."

Drayton are ninth with a challenge to make up the eight-point gap to a play-off place.

Relegation-battling duo Shawbury United and Allscott Heath were not in action. Allscott picked up a point in a goalless draw at Barnton last Wednesday.

Runaway West Midlands Premier leaders Telford Town dropped points for just the fourth time this season with a 2-2 draw at second-placed FC Darlaston.

Champions-elect Telford remain 14 points clear at the summit after being denied by a last-gasp equaliser by Darlaston's Rhys Horton.

Telford were 2-0 up until the 85th minute after Andy Nicol's double, but Darlo – who have seven games left to play to Telford’s five – kept their extremely slim title hopes alive.



Ludlow Town converted a second-half penalty to claim a point at home to FC Stratford in Hellenic League Division One.