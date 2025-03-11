Liam Keen comment: Midfield dominance, attacking improvements and a point gained for Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira and his team had to prove they could cope without talisman Matheus Cunha and although there are still improvements to be made, Wolves showed they can play as a cohesive and consistent unit.

Midfield dominance

For all the positive performances across the board, Andre stood out against the Toffees.

David Moyes brought his physical side to Molineux but Wolves' midfield stood up to the test in a way they have failed to do earlier in the season.

Joao Gomes was also impressive and carried the ball forward with purpose, but Andre had one of his best games in a Wolves shirt.

The summer signing played on the edge with increased aggression, while carefully treading the right line with his booking.

He won the ball back consistently, sprayed useful cross-field passes and was a brilliant shield in front of the back five.