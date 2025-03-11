Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury display at Exeter an outlier that hurts survival chances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was another disappointing weekend for Shrewsbury Town supporters after their side lost again in League One.

At the start of Gareth Ainsworth’s reign, aside from the brilliant win against Birmingham, there would have been some performances the Shrewsbury boss would not have been happy with.

But at that time, he was learning about his squad. In the main since then, they have been very competitive in every single game.

They have made it really difficult for other teams, and that was something that was so evidently missing on the weekend at Exeter.

There can be multiple reasons for a performance like that. It's a difficult journey down to Devon. It's quite hard to believe sometimes, but being a player and being through it, it does take it out of you.

You still need to find that intensity and spark from somewhere, and unfortunately, no player in the team really managed to provide that, to drag the team through, to give them a little bit of motivation and positivity during the game.