Bowls round-up: Howard finally gets his hands on Bandit Bowls prize

Terry Howard from Wrexham hardly ever misses a Saturday one-dayer, but had not tasted overall victory since Boxing Day.

But the Llay man ended his long wait by ruling at the weekend at Meole Brace when 26 entries at the Shrewsbury club delivered a £182 prize fund.

Howard beat Woore veteran Cedric Bancroft 21-14 in the final after seeing off the king of the BB one-dayers this winter, Scott Harries in the last four.

A 21-19 card did the trick against the Sir John Bayley star while Banrcoft was beating promoter Jamie Brookes (Adderley) 21-11.

Quarter-final scores – Howard 21 Emmet McKinley 16; Harries 21 Stuart Rutter 13; Brookes 21 Nigel Ferrington 21; Bancroft 21 Alan Langfield 13.

County Championship matches

Shropshire’s senior and junior bowls team are only guaranteed two British County Championship matches in the coming season.

The seniors are in a three team qualifying group and will play the loser of the Derbyshire and Yorkshire fixture on Sunday, June 1, and the winners of the May opener on July 6.

Similarly, Shropshire’s under-18s take on Wales on Sunday, May 11, and a win would see them tackle champions Yorkshire on July 13 – but defeat against the Welsh would mean the second match would be on June 8.

The county’s veterans squad have their one-day qualifier booked for Thursday, July 10, at a venue to be picked by Staffordshire, a place in the British finals day on August 7 being the aim.

Growing pains

How to deal with growing pains will be a key issue at Wednesday night's executive meeting of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association.

Delegates of clubs in the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues will gather at Tilstock BC at 7.30pm for the single administrative body’s last meeting before the playing season starts next month.

New teams will still be accepted until Saturday’s cut-off, but those already approved have come with potential future headaches.

“We have a new team in the Market Drayton League (Victoria B) and two new teams in the Whitchurch League (Shavington B and District E),” said association chairperson Christine Sayers. “In terms of the Whitchurch League we are now 'full' with six divisions of 14 sides - which is brilliant.

“But thinking ahead, if we have any new teams for 2026, we will probably have to do some restructuring to fit them in - so I will be explaining that to the clubs on Wednesday night.”

New secretary Leah Marshall will give her first report, as will development officer Roger Haynes, and this year’s prize money will be debated.

All teams in both leagues have been entered in the various knockouts, but can withdraw via the respective websites.

Newcomers saluted

Edgmond’s bowlers were newcomers to the Telford Ladies Afternoon League in 2024.

And their instant impact in winning the second division championship will be saluted at Wednesday night’s league AGM.

A change of venue for the annual meeting sees delegates heading to Bowring BC in Wellington for a 7.30pm start.