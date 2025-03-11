Aston Villa avoid all Premier League clash if they secure Champions League progression

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Unai Emery's men take a 3-1 advantage into Wednesday's second leg against the Belgian side at Villa Park.

And should they progress they have now learned who they will play.

The last eight draw for the competition has already been made, and it could have led to a mouth water all Premier League tie with leaders Liverpool.

However, they won't be facing the Anfield side, after they were beaten on spot kicks by French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League side were beaten 1-0 on the night, having taken a single goal lead into the second leg.

But they faltered in the shoot-out, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez both denied from the spot, as PSG ran out 4-1 winners to set up a potential tie with Villa in the last eight.