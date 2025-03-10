Wolves Fans' Verdict v Everton: An important point earned

Clive Smith

Yes it was another winnable game which we failed to win but it was a point gained and the type of performance we don't see on a regular basis. Everton are a team that can outmuscle even the best teams and we have been a victim as recently as December. I came away feeling more positive than I might have been.

This time around we matched their physicality. With a only a couple of exceptions we gave as much as we got. MOTM Andre, Gomes and Bellegarde were totally combative in midfield and provided an impressive trio. Only occasionally did we get stretched, mainly from the tedious big boot of Pickford, but once we were caught out and a deflected shot showed luck was not on our side again.

Impressively we did not panic, buckle or appear deflated. Within 10 minutes we were deservedly level with Bellegarde providing a ball for Munetsi to finally find the back of the net.

Marshall Munetsi (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

When we attacked with a high tempo we looked our most dangerous, along with a new routine of a far post corner. It might have been copied from Bournemouth but it looked a threat and nearly brought our opening goal.

VP rotated the line-up and that kept us competitive, retaining possession but just lacking a final ball to create a clear goalscoring chance.