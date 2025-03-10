Telford Tigers head coach hails battling display in defeat

The Tigers remain six points clear of Solway Sharks in the hunt for the final NIHL National League play-off spot, having played a game more, after going down 3-0 at Telford Ice Rink.

It brought to an end a four-game winning streak, which culminated with a 7-4 success against Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday, but Watkins still saw plenty to be positive.

The head coach said: “I thought it was a good fast-paced game, with some physicality for both teams although we didn’t get on the score sheet it looked like a game that could go either way.

Eric Henderson in action for the Telford Tigers against Leeds Knoghts on Sunday (Picture: Edward Bowen/ebphotography)

"Special teams were the difference. We killed our penalties well, had good structure, got sticks and bodies in lanes, good reads on the puck and unfortunately the first goal comes from a rebound.

"We didn’t have enough quality on our power play with our entries and in the offensive zone and probably didn’t tilt the ice enough in our favour tonight five-on-five, but I’m pleased with our battle and compete, pleased with our commitment.

"I think we played very well against the potential league champions who have plenty of threats in that line-up.”

Brad Day earned himself man of the match after his defensive efforts, keeping his side in the game with the help of Sam Gospel in the first period - despite the early threats of their opposition, and continuing his excellent performance throughout the rest of the fixture.

Telford Tigers man of the match Brad Day (Picture: Edward Bowen/ebphotography)

Finley Bradon broke the deadlock early in the second period after Leeds took advantage of a power play.

After Rhodes Mitchell King was called for a high sticking, Matt Baron made an effort at goal which was saved by Day. The attempt rebounded and fell to Bradon, who shot into the open net.

The game remained close throughout the second period with both sets of defence on top, and just one goal separated the sides going into the third period.

The Tigers' hopes to continue their unbeaten streak and take another step towards play-offs took a setback just five minutes into the third period when Knights doubled their lead thanks to Matt Bissonnette’s shot, which hit Day and landed in the goal crease, allowing Kieran Brown to tap it home and dampen the mood at Telford Ice Rink.

Despite Tigers' efforts, they could not get past Gospel and a late empty net goal for Leeds from Matt Barron sealed the victory and sent Tigers to their first defeat of the month.

Tigers are next at home next when they face leaders MK Lightning on Sunday evening (6pm).