Shrewsbury Town reveal season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign

Salop are 11 points from safety with 10 games left and the chances of League One survival this term appear to be getting slimmer by the week.

Town had considered increasing their prices by more, but they say after consulting supporters they decided to keep prices affordable to ensure as many people as possible support Gareth Ainsworth’s team next campaign.

Children under the age of seven will be able to come to the Croud Meadow for free next season, just like they have been able to this year, as Town continue to encourage youngsters to watch the team.

Tickets for an individual game at the Meadow are set to increase by £1 on a standard ticket if they are bought in advance of the game.

Liam Dooley, the club's chief executive officer, is hopeful the pricing measures put in place will see fans be able to get behind the team next season.

He said: “As a club with our supporters at the heart of everything we do, we have once again discussed our pricing strategy with our fans.

“These discussions have taken place with online meetings open to all supporters and then subsequently with members of the Fan Engagement Panel.

“Like businesses and throughout the country, we are facing external pressures as costs continue to increase therefore it is necessary to pass on a small percentage to our supporters to help us with this.

“We hope by keeping prices as low as we possibly can, that this will encourage supporters to commit to supporting the team into next season with an exciting campaign in prospect with Gareth Ainsworth at the helm.”

Any fan who buys a season ticket will also be guaranteed a seat at any FA Cup or League Cup game.