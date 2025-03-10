Shrewsbury Town analysis: Poor run has cost Salop dearly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2-0 defeat to Exeter at the weekend means they are now 11 points from League One safety, and they have just 30 points left to play for.

Survival is still a possibility, but each time they fail to get a result, they edge ever closer to what most supporters have now accepted, relegation to the fourth tier.

It has been an incredibly challenging season for Salop but one of the most frustrating things is they have demonstrated they can take points from the big boys - they are the only League One side to beat both Birmingham and Wrexham.

But their form against the sides around them in the division has been abject. They have won just one game against teams 17th and below.

Ultimately, that is what is going to cost them come the end of the season.

In Devon on Saturday Salop just did not turn up, and given how big of a game it was against a side they are competing with for League One survival with, that performance was so poor.

Gareth Ainsworth has always been positive when he speaks post-match - regardless of the result.

In fact, Salop fans would have begun to wonder if he had that side to him where he came out and demonstrated his disappointment in public.