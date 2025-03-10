"I'm privileged to have someone that believes in me" - Wolves goalscorer 'delighted' with first strike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Zimbabwean international, who made a deadline day move for £15million, has excited supporters in his first few weeks at the club but has also missed a handful of big chances to score.

He finally grabbed his first goal to earn Wolves a point against Everton on Saturday night and the 28-year-old says Pereira's belief in him played a big part.

Munetsi said: "I'm delighted!

"The guys have been very helpful in assisting me and the pass from JJ (Bellegarde) was perfect.

"It's now on us to keep pushing, no matter who scores, to get maximum points.

"I do get into good positions, it's just about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"It's something that I will bring to the team, but it's something we have to keep working on.