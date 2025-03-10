Bowls round-up: North Shropshire targeting even greater success

It’s a view that association chairman Phil Scott will ram home at Tuesday night’s AGM at Tilstock BC, near Whitchurch, at 7.30pm.

Last season saw North Shropshire reach the knockout stages of the British Parks Senior County Championship, the junior five-a-side teams being runners-up in the main and consolation events while Joe Killen and Chris Stretch lost in the final of the Open Pairs.

“Special mention must go to senior county team for winning all three group games and then in the semi-final against South Yorkshire just missing out on a place in the final by five chalks,” said Scott. “It was a great effort by the lads and selectors, who made some brave decisions in selection - and it’s nice to see young lads step up to the plate

“Let’s hope in 2025 (when they will host the Under-25 Merit) for more North Shropshire success and more entrants into competitions, especially on the veterans and ladies side.”

To that end a proposal to allow veterans and ladies from clubs outside the north Shropshire area to represent the association in competitions – as already happens at junior level – will be voted on at tonight’s annual meeting.

President and treasurer Simon Fullard will report a loss of £923 on last year and remind clubs that they have until tomorrow to pay affiliation fees, otherwise membership will lapse and the players from those clubs will not be eligible to represent for North Shropshire.

Champions-elect beaten

Champions in waiting Chirk have been put in their place by the last team to take the title in the District Invitation Winter Bowling League.

Archibald Worthington wrecked all hopes the Welsh border side had of winning the crown by a record points margin by beating them 7-3 (118-97 on aggregate) last week with Callum Wraight, Dan Williams and Alan Ball their singles winners.

But Chirk, who play their penultimate fixture on Friday against Woore, still lead the table by 14 points from Malpas Sports, who were held to a 5-5 scoreline by the team from the host Whitchurch club.

Bridgewater and Crewe both enjoyed 8-2 wins while Vivien Mutucumarana earned Calverhall only their eighth point of the campaign by winning against Woore.

Calverhall face AWC on Tuesday with an unbeaten Wraight leading the race to top the singles averages, Malpas take on Elephant & Castle on Wednesday and Adderley tackle Bridgewater on Thursday.

Trying their luck

North Shropshire men Jamie Brookes and Alan Bailey try their luck in the new Alsager Institute Over-50s Open Singles on Wednesday.