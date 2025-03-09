Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Town player ratings after grim defeat at Exeter

Shrewsbury Town are now 11 points from safety after a chastening 2-0 defeat at Exeter City. 

By Ollie Westbury
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time

Jamal Blackman

Produced a superb penalty save just before the half-hour mark, and there was very little he could do about the Exeter opener which went right into the corner. It was the same story with the second too

Jamal Blackman of Shrewsbury Town saves a penalty from Josh Magennis of Exeter City (AMA)

Helpless: 7

Luca Hoole

There were some players who had challenging afternoons in Devon. Luca Hoole was one of the only players to come out of it with any credit. He did offer a threat on the right side. 

Tried: 6

Morgan Feeney 

He struggled on the right side of the back three as Town failed to cope with the Grecians’ threat. He had a difficult afternoon in possession too, was dragged off midway through the second half.

Challenged: 5

Josh Feeney 

He was up against very experienced striker in Josh Magennisand he had an uncomfortable afternoon trying to deal with him. The Aston Villa loanee struggled.

