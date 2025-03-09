Shrewsbury Town: Gareth Ainsworth issues apology to fans after Exeter loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The result against Gary Caldwell’s Exeter side now makes it look very hard for Salop to stay up this term.

Caleb Watts’ opener, just seconds after Jamal Blackman had saved Josh Magennis’ penalty, gave the home side the lead in the relegation six-pointer.

With Town trailing at the break, they would have needed a strong response after the restart, but instead, they fell even further behind when Demetri Mitchell volleyed home.

The Shrewsbury fans who made the journey down to St James Park from Shropshire completed a more than 350-mile round trip, and Ainsworth apologised to them after the game.

“I am going to apologise to those fans who made the trip down,” the head coach said. “That is a long way to come for a performance where we did not get to the right levels.

“I will make sure those levels are there next week. They were not good enough on Saturday.

"I have not said that very often. The thinking sometimes, we have got to work out the systems. We have got to work out the game sometimes.

"We have got to play the right passes. We put each other into trouble a couple of times.

"With one or two of them, you know what you are going to get every week. I thought Jordan Shipley was good when he came on. He looked very dangerous putting some balls into the box.

"If I am honest, I cannot pick too many out and say well done. It was a long journey home, but it will not happen next week. I can tell you that because they will be up for it."

And Ainsworth, who is normally so positive in interviews, could not hide his frustration at full-time when speaking post-match.

"We should be euphoric after that penalty save,” he continued. “It is a massive moment for us.

"The fans played their part for us waving behind the goal. It was a great save, but don't then concede from the corner. Get your head on it.

"It is so frustrating. I am Mr Positive, and I am trying to help them, but it is one of the few times in my 21 games that I have gone, we could have done better.

"It is not like the team ripped us apart. They earned the right. We conceded two set pieces, there are going to be mistakes, and there are going to be responsibilities.

"I am going to pick those people out and tell them that is not good enough. I will not do it publicly.

"Fans... thank you. They were the same as always. Your standards were high."