'More to my game': West Brom winger Mikey Johnston having West Brom impact in different way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The flying winger lit up The Hawthorns during a six month loan spell last season - scoring seven goals during Albion's run to the play-offs, including memorable strikes against the likes of QPR and Plymouth

This year goals have been at more of a premium, but Johnston has still been making a big contribution.

He has notched up five assists and in his last seven games prior to Saturday's clash with QPR, he was involved in six goal contributions.

The former Celtic wide man has explained how he has had to adapt his game and overcome challenges this season - which has helped him benefit Albion in a different way.

He said: "I think I could have a lot more (goals), but I think I've been playing well to be honest.

"A lot of my game has changed a bit, with people doubling up on me a lot, so I think I've been going down the line a lot more and because of that, I'm creating a lot more than I was last year.

Matt Maher: Tony Mowbray was right to highlight stark reality for clubs with Premier League aspirations

Tony Mowbray opens up on future of two West Brom out of contract squad members

Tony Mowbray to enter out of contract talks with West Brom ownership chiefs



"I could have scored a lot of goals, but I feel like they're going to start following soon.

"I'm getting myself in the right areas, doing the right stuff and I feel like I'm working on the right things.

"But, I've got a lot more assists than what I had last year so you have to take the positives as well.

"I think the spell I went on (last season), I thought if I was able to do that all the time then I could play at a really high level.

"But it is impossible to keep that up all of the time but as I say, I feel I'm still pulling the strings and affecting games, but maybe more so in a different way.

"People are now maybe used to me cutting in and scoring because of last year, but that's not all my game is and I think I've been showing that in matches, especially recently."