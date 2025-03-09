Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as six get 8/10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper could do little to stop the Everton goal and was otherwise untroubled. He made a good stop to deny Beto in the second half.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo did well going forward in the second half but was so far out of position for the Everton goal.

Matt Doherty - 8

Despite a few poor passes late on, Doherty put in a very strong display. He was not at fault for the deflected Everton goal.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 8

A beast in defence, Agbadou offers Wolves solidity and security at the back. It is a huge boost to have him back from injury.