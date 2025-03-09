Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as six get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance after the draw with Everton.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa - 7
The goalkeeper could do little to stop the Everton goal and was otherwise untroubled. He made a good stop to deny Beto in the second half.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Semedo did well going forward in the second half but was so far out of position for the Everton goal.
Matt Doherty - 8
Despite a few poor passes late on, Doherty put in a very strong display. He was not at fault for the deflected Everton goal.
Emmanuel Agbadou - 8
A beast in defence, Agbadou offers Wolves solidity and security at the back. It is a huge boost to have him back from injury.